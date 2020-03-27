14,853 Shares in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

