Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 235.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

