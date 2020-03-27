Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $244,000 Position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SLRC stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $436.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Research analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Wachter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

