Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $239,000 Investment in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth $22,701,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -171.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $9,891,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

