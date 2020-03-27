Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 4,788 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

NYSE FND opened at $35.45 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

