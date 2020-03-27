Zacks: Analysts Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

