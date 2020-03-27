Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TCG BDC by 468.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.91%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

