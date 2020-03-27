Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,106,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 481,324 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

