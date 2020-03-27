Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $248,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.