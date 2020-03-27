Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $250,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

