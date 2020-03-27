Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Era Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Era Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Era Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Era Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Era Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ERA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.86. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

