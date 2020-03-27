Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Era Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Era Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Era Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Era Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Era Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ERA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.86. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Era Group (NYSE:ERA)

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in TCG BDC Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in TCG BDC Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $248,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $248,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $250,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $250,000 Position in Verint Systems Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Era Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Era Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,543 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,543 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report