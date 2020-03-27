Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,543 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $714.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

