Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BELFB opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.97. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.80). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

