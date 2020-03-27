Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $61.23 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.