Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $275,000 Investment in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

APPF opened at $106.00 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.15.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. AppFolio’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

