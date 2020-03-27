Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $15.92 on Friday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

