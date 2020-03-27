Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $281,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,920.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 7,498 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,024.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,718 shares of company stock worth $232,188. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DAKT opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

DAKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

