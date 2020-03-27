Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Fiesta Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

