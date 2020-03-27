Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

NVRO opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.