Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $46,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $60.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.