TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

