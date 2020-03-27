22,556 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from to in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

