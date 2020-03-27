Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 110,226 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Conn’s by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Conn’s Inc has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

