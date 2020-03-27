Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 1,769 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

ROLL opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

