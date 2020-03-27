Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

FHB opened at $17.53 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

