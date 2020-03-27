Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 359,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 350,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

