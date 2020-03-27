Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackline were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackline by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $54.65 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

