Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 375,132 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

