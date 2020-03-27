Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $281,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, COO Jon Yoder bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,444 shares of company stock valued at $264,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.