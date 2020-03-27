Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Frontdoor by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,282,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 350,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,090,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

