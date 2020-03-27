Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $276,000 in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DK opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

