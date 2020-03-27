Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,462 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 218,021 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 248,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

