Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $292,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $7.24 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

