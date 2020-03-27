Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $277,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 691.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

