Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 36,009 Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,009 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exterran by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Exterran by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.