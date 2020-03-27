14,128 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $205,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,805.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $248,251.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCSF opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

