Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TR stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

