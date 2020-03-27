Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $83,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after purchasing an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 377,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 240,740 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,045,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

