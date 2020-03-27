ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $87,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ASML by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $275.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.77 and a one year high of $319.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.