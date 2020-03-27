Bank of Montreal Can Has $67,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kura Oncology by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kura Oncology by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

