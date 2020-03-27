Bank of Montreal Can Has $78,000 Position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 101.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on I. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

