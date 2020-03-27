Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Cut by Piper Sandler

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3,526.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.