Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases C$49,335.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Brian Vincent Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,903.26.

TSE NFI opened at C$15.98 on Friday. NFI Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.18.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

