Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

