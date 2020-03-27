Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,048 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 457,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CBB stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

