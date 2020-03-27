Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $87.94 Million Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.74% of Avista worth $87,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Avista by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avista by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Avista by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

