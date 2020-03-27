Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Reduced by B. Riley

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

WidePoint stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.77% of WidePoint worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

