Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of WING opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.19. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

