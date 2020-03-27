Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $35.39 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

