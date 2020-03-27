Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $35.39 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Yandex NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Yandex NV
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Co
ASML Holding NV Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
ASML Holding NV Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Bank of Montreal Can Has $67,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Has $67,000 Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc
Bank of Montreal Can Has $78,000 Position in Intelsat SA
Bank of Montreal Can Has $78,000 Position in Intelsat SA
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Corporation Cut by Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report