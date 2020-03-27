Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

RIO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,738 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 134,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

